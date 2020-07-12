KSEE24 RESCAN /
Kings County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide that killed on man, suspect arrested

Crime
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that killed a man Friday, one suspect has been arrested, according to authorities.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say they were dispatched to a home located in the 1800 Block of Hardcastle Drive in Hanford, regarding a medical aid.

When deputies arrived at the home they say they found a dead man identified as Sam Carson.

During the investigation, authorities say video evidence was recovered that identified Joseph Garcia Guzman, 27, as the suspect in Carson’s death.

On Saturday, at around 8:00 p.m. Guzman was located by deputies at a home in the 600 Block of Miller Street, in Corcoran.

Guzman was arrested without incident and booked into the Kings County Jail on the no-bail arrest warrant.

