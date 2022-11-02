HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the robbery that took place October 25 was arrested in Corcoran Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say on October 25 around 5:00 p.m. they were called out to Lacey Boulevard and Carolyn Avenue regarding a robbery where they soon found a victim was robbed of $500 at gunpoint.

After gathering information about the suspect and rewatching security footage, deputies say they were able to identify Daniel Solis, 23 as the suspect. They then issued a warrant for his arrest.

Officials say they found Solis walking down the 2200 block of Whitley Avenue in Corcoran with the help of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and Corcoran police.

As they tried to arrest Solis, deputies say he ran from them, throwing a bag that was later discovered to have a loaded handgun inside.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says Solis was previously convicted of robbery and on active CDC parole. He was booked into the Kings County Jail on a robbery warrant and a convicted felon possessing a firearm and ammunition with a bail set to $110,000.