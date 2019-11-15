Kings County man stabs two in dispute over vehicle: Deputies

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a man stabbed two others Wednesday over a dispute regarding a vehicle, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to 18780 Idaho Ave. around 12:30 p.m. to investigate the stabbing of two men, according to Cmdr. Mark Bevens.

Two victims were lying on the ground in front of a house suffering from chest stab wounds.

The victims were able to provide a statement, including a suspect vehicle description, before being transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia and Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Deputies later found a brown Chevrolet Tahoe fitting the victims’ description in Armona.

Four subjects in the Tahoe were detained, Bevens said. Deputies searched the SUV and found two knives and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Deputies said they found a witness to the stabbing who identified the SUV driver, Isidro Barojas, 34, as the person who stabbed the victims.

The three SUV passengers were interviewed and released.

Barojas was booked in the Kings County Jail on attempted murder charges.

Law enforcement officials also found an illegal marijuana grow on the victims’ property, Bevens said. The plants were eradicated and had a street value of approximately $83,000.

