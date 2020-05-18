Kings County man arrested with machete after threatening wife, fighting deputy, Sheriff says

STRATFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested after fighting with a Sheriff’s deputy, cutting his wife’s property and threatening her with a machete, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office said they got a call around 7:30 p.m. Saturday saying the suspect, identified as Sergio Medina, 36, got into an altercation with his wife and was last seen in an alleyway, near Second and Railroad Street in Stratford.

Deputies contacted Medina in the alleyway with the machete in his hand. Medina dropped the machete and the deputy attempted to detain him in handcuffs while investigating the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Medina grabbed the handcuffs and started fighting with the deputy and fell to the ground where Medina attempted to strike the deputy with his knee multiple times.

During the struggle, Medina pulled items off of the deputy’s outer vest carrier to include his handheld radio, the Sheriff’s Office said.

More deputies arrived on the scene and Medina was eventually taken into custody.

The deputy suffered minor injuries to his hand but is expected to make a full recovery.

The victim did not suffer any injuries during the incident, and Medina was booked into the Kings County Jail his bail was set at $50,000.

