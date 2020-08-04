Kings County man arrested in kidnapping of his 3-year-old daughter

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Kings County man was arrested Monday after authorities say he kidnapped his daughter on Sunday, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sunday, Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a call in Hanford for a report of someone at house who was unwelcome.

Deputies arrived and contacted Charles Aguilar and Marc Arce in front of the house. Aguilar informed deputies he was at the home to pick up his child.

Deputies said Aguilar did not have custody of the child, and the child was with Kings County Child Protective Services.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said they located a loaded semi-automatic handgun on Arce and found both subjects to be under the influence of illegal narcotics. Arce and Aguilar were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on several narcotic and weapons-related charges.

Sheriff’s deputies said later the same day after being released from jail, Aguilar returned and took the child.

Detectives contacted the California Highway Patrol who issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Aguilar and his daughter.

Detectives said they were able to ping Aguilar’s cellphone showing he was traveling east on Interstate 40 near Barstow.

CHP officers received a call from a resident stating she saw the child at a rest stop. CHP officers located Aguilar’s vehicle driving eastbound on Interstate 40 near Needles and conducted a stop on the vehicle.

He was taken into custody, and the child was located unharmed.

Kings County Child Protective Services responded and took custody of Aguilar’s daughter.

Aguilar was transported to Kings County where he was booked on multiple charges including kidnapping, burglary, and child endangerment. Aguilar’s bail was set at $200,000.

