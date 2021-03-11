Kings County man accused of sexually abusing child over past 7 years, deputies say

Felix Montes Carrillo, 46 (Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Kings County man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a child over the past seven years, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 22, a Kings County school resource deputy was contacted by school staff members after a student disclosed a possible sexual assault occurring in the area of 10000 1 1/2 Ave., said Cmdr. David Dodd. After the staff member explained what the juvenile disclosed, the investigation was turned over to Sheriff’s detectives.

Detectives spoke with the victim who disclosed multiple incidents of Felix Montes Carrillo, 74, sexually abusing her over the past seven years.

Carrillo was found and arrested on various sexual assault charges on a child, Dodd said. He was booked into the Kings County Jail on $275,000 bail.

