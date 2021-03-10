Kings County man accused of attacking woman with plate, tried to choke her daughter, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Kings County man was arrested Tuesday after attacking a woman with a plate and trying to choke her daughter before surrendering to deputies after a short standoff, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call around 7:20 p.m. in the area of 1600 16th Ave., near Elder Avenue, said Cmrdr. David Dodd. The victim reported that the suspect, Reynaldo Guillen, 34, had assaulted her and her 16-year-old daughter.

The victim was out of breath while speaking to dispatch and the dispatcher could hear a child screaming in the background.

The victim reported that Guillen was out of control and had pushed her, threw a plate at her and was trying to choke the victim’s daughter, Dodd said. Guillen also pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened to kill her.

Younger children in the residence tried to divert Guillen’s attention to them and away from their mother and older sister. The younger children were not injured during the incident.

About an hour after the incident was reported, Guillen posted on social media, “Come get me here,” and shared his location which was in a parking lot at the Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore, Dodd said. A deputy in the area found Guillen sitting in a car in the parking lot.

A perimeter was set up and traffic was diverted from the area for a short time until Guillen surrendered himself peacefully and was taken into custody.

Guillen was booked into the Kings County Jail on multiple charges, including an out of county warrant, Dodd said. His bail was set at $150,000.