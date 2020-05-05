Kings County man accused of abusing horse with pitchfork

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested on charges abusing his own horse with a pitchfork, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to the 21000 block of Grangeville Boulevard regarding an intoxicated person abusing a horse Monday around 11 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man in a horse corral near his house and discovered a horse was bleeding from the mouth and suffering from multiple lacerations consistent with a pitchfork near the animal’s torso area.

The horse had been tied to the corral fencing and couldn’t move its head more than a few inches without food or water, according to deputies.

Kings County Animal Services took custody of the horse and treated the horse’s injuries.

Rogelio Ledezma, 45, was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of felony animal cruelty and two out-of-county warrants. His bail was set at $89,800.

