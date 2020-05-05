Breaking News
Tulare County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases — largest single day ever
Live Now
Gov. Newsom discusses how businesses are adapting to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kings County man accused of abusing horse with pitchfork

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rogelio Ledezma

Rogelio Ledezma

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested on charges abusing his own horse with a pitchfork, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to the 21000 block of Grangeville Boulevard regarding an intoxicated person abusing a horse Monday around 11 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man in a horse corral near his house and discovered a horse was bleeding from the mouth and suffering from multiple lacerations consistent with a pitchfork near the animal’s torso area. 

The horse had been tied to the corral fencing and couldn’t move its head more than a few inches without food or water, according to deputies.

Kings County Animal Services took custody of the horse and treated the horse’s injuries.

Rogelio Ledezma, 45, was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of felony animal cruelty and two out-of-county warrants. His bail was set at $89,800.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know