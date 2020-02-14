Kings County Jail deputy arrested for recording and sharing private sexual images, harassment

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Kings County Jail deputy was arrested Friday morning after recording and distributing sexual images without the victim’s knowledge or consent, and harassment, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Slater Lee Bach, 25, a detentions deputy, when he arrived for work at Kings County Jail around 4:30 p.m., Sgt. Loren Bettencourt said.

Bach’s arrest was a result of an investigation started by deputies after being contacted by a confidential victim.

Detectives served several search warrants during the course of their investigation and recovered valuable digital evidence, Bettencourt said.

An investigation found that Bach secretly video-recorded sexual encounters with the victim without her knowledge or consent, the Sheriff’s Office said. He then sent the videos and several sexually explicit photographs of himself to a second victim.

Deputies added that Bach later harassed the victim via voicemail and text messages after the victim discovered the video.

Bach was arrested on the following misdemeanor charges:

Invasion of privacy by recording someone who may be in a state of full or partial undress with an electric device in a private area

Intentionally distribute images depicting sexual acts that were expected to remain private

Sale or distribution of obscene material

Makes repeated phone calls or repeated contact with intent to annoy or harass another person

Bach has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for a little less than four years, Bettencourt said. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

Anyone who had a relationship with Bach and is suspicious of any similar activity by him is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at 559-584-1431.

