KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for help in solving a crime from 2016 that left one man dead and his killer never identified.

Officials say on April 5, 2016, at approximately 9:40 p.m., KCSO deputies responded to the 11800 Block of 2nd Place in Home Gardens for a person who had been shot.

The person was later identified as Martin Nava and was pronounced deceased.

KCSO detectives took over the investigation and have followed many leads up to this date.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is described as a Black Dodge Challenger.

Developed investigative leads have led detectives to seek the public’s assistance with any information related to this Investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 852-2790.