Kings County bust 3 separate marijuana grows; 2 arrested

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were arrested after the Kings County SWAT, Major Crimes, and Rural Crimes units served a search warrant for illegal marijuana Wednesday.

Deputies said they found 3 separate grows which housed more than 520 marijuana plants at a house in the 24000 block of 5 1/2 Avenue in Kings County.

Two suspects were arrested and charged with cultivation of marijuana. The owner of the property, Susan Brewington and a second suspect, Lorent Espinoza, who was located on the property and admitted to growing the marijuana, according to deputies.

The estimated street value of the marijuana seized at this location was worth approximately $520,000.

The marijuana plants were removed and destroyed.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.