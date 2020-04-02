COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Kings County bust 3 separate marijuana grows; 2 arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kings County Swat, Major Crimes, and Rural Crimes units

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were arrested after the Kings County SWAT, Major Crimes, and Rural Crimes units served a search warrant for illegal marijuana Wednesday.

Deputies said they found 3 separate grows which housed more than 520 marijuana plants at a house in the 24000 block of 5 1/2 Avenue in Kings County.

Two suspects were arrested and charged with cultivation of marijuana. The owner of the property, Susan Brewington and a second suspect, Lorent Espinoza, who was located on the property and admitted to growing the marijuana, according to deputies.

The estimated street value of the marijuana seized at this location was worth approximately $520,000.

The marijuana plants were removed and destroyed.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.