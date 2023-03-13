CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department responded to what was initially described as an armed robbery at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis over the weekend – but later turned out to be children simply yelling “gun,” according to police.

On Saturday, police say several officers responded to the Sierra Vista Mall after an 11-year-old called 911 around 7:00 p.m. to report that someone threatened a child with a gun and stole their cell phone.

The investigation established that no gun was ever seen, but the caller reached out to the Clovis Police Department because others were yelling it and running away. Further investigations confirmed that it was a prank on friends.

Police say no one was injured and the people responsible for the prank had left when officers arrived.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials say children should make smarter decisions about when and where to do pranks on friends – adding “a mall on a Saturday evening is definitely not the place to be yelling ‘gun’.”

The identities of those involved have not been officially released.