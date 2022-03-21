FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A kidnapping and an assault with a deadly weapon are under investigation following the alleged taking of a 30-year-old woman Monday morning in central Fresno, according to police.

Fresno police officers say they responded to the area of Fresno and Tyler streets after a report of a woman was possibly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, an as-yet-unidentified 30-year-old man.

Police say the suspect knew where to find the victim the morning of the incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a black-colored Chevrolet Avalanche or Escalade with large chrome rims and black tinted windows in the back.

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Tyler Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.