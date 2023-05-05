MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested as the boy they kidnapped was found in Atwater Wednesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Wednesday they responded to the 12000 block of Covey Street in Waterford for a report of a kidnapped three-year-old boy.

Upon investigation, detectives say they learned a grandmother was watching her grandson while his mother ran errands. 47-year-old Clinton Wangelin and his sister, 46-year-old Melisa Wangelin, came to visit the boy who had recently lived with them.

During that time, authorities say Clinton put the boy in his vehicle without permission. The grandmother attempted to save him, but Melisa got in her way and pushed her back. They then drove away with the boy.

Investigators say they were able to determine Clinton was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in Merced County for possession of stolen property and escape. With the assistance of AIR101, his vehicle was found at his home in Atwater along with the three of them in the backyard.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they say everyone at the home cooperated and the child was safely rescued. His rescue came about two hours after the original report of his kidnapping.

Both of the siblings were arrested under suspicion of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to authorities. They are currently booked in the Stanislaus County Jail with a bail of $200,000.