Kettleman City man arrested in connection to brother’s homicide on New Year’s Day

KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Kettleman City man was arrested Thursday in connection to the New Year’s Day homicide of his brother, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On New Year’s Day, deputies around 5:30 p.m. responded to the area of 400 Becky Pease St. for a shooting investigation, said Commander David Dodd. The victim, 38-year-old Gilberto Madera, was found dead inside the residence with several gunshot wounds to his body.

An investigation identified Madera’s brother, Rafael Hernandez, 31, as the suspect in the case.

Officials arrested Hernandez on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 300 Brown Ave. in Kettleman City, Dodd said. He was booked into the Kings County Jail on a no-bail homicide warrant.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Andrew Mazza at 559-852-4647 or anonymously at 559-852-4554.