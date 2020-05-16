Kern Valley State Prison inmate escapes minimum support facility

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials are looking for Flavio Carbajal, who walked away Friday night from the low-security section of Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Carbajal was reported missing at 7:36 p.m. from the prison’s Minimum Support Facility and an emergency count confirmed his absence, said Lt. John Melvin. Prison officials notified local law enforcement and state corrections agents to try to locate and apprehend the prisoner.

Carbajal is a 37-year-old Latino man with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds.

Melvin said Carbajal was transferred to Kern Valley from Fresno County with a six-year sentence for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in traumatic condition.

Anyone who sees Carbajal or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

Kern Valley State Prison houses about 3,800 inmates at different levels of security.

