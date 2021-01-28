Kerman Police looking for a thief who is stealing expensive hair clippers from beauty supply stores

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kerman Police Department is looking for a person who they say is taking thousands of dollars worth of hair clippers from valley beauty supply stores.

Kerman Police said on two separate occasions the suspect came into the Sally’s Beauty Supply in the City of Kerman pretending to be a paying customer and selected numerous expensive hair clippers and ran out of the store.

According to Kerman Police, the suspect has done the same thing at other Sally’s locations within Fresno County and surrounding areas.

Police described him as a bald Hispanic male, average build, approximately 6”, 200lbs, with noticeable tattoos behind the right ear and left fist.

He was seen driving a 2001 Silver Acura SUV possibly an MDX model. It was also reported he was seen getting into a black Honda Civic.

If you can help identify the suspect contact Detective Raigoza at the Kerman Police Department at 559-846-8800.