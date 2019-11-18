Kerman PD reports second tailgate theft of the month

KERMAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A tailgate thief was caught on video in the early morning hours at a home in Kerman.
As seen on Ring video posted by the Kerman Police Department, on Nov. 12 around 4:30 a.m., a driver pulls up to a white GMC truck and gets out.
The suspect removes a truck’s tailgate, then drives away. Kerman PD says this is the second occurrence of a theft like this in November.
If you have any information regarding these crimes, contact Kerman PD via private message on Facebook, or you can either call 559-846-8800 or 559-600-3111.
