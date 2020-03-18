Kerman man leads Lemoore officers on high-speed chase, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Kerman man led Lemoore officers on a high-speed chase through the area before crashing after officers tried approaching him, the Lemoore Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 1000 N. Lemoore Ave. around 10 a.m. Tuesday following a report that two people were seen checking the door handles of cars in a parking lot, attempting to get into vehicles, Lt. Matt Smith said.

A man found in the area fitting one of the suspect descriptions was approached by officers, ran into his car and drove off, police said.

Officers followed in pursuit as the vehicle accelerated at high speeds west down Hanford-Armona Road, Smith said. The vehicle ran the traffic signal at the Highway 41 intersection and turned south onto the northbound lanes of Highway 41.

Officers then stopped their chase due to a public safety risk.

A short time later, officers saw the vehicle crash into a street sign at the intersection of Bush Street and the southbound Highway 41 exit ramp, Smith said. Officers saw the suspect, identified as Jesus Serratos-Lazaro, 34, of Kerman, exit the vehicle and run north.

Serratos-Lazaro was taken into custody after a short foot chase, police said.

Serratos-Lazaro was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of evading police officers, evading while driving the wrong way on a roadway, hit and run, driving on a suspended license, and resisting an officer, Smith said.

Police said the Serratos-Lazaro bail was set at $85,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.