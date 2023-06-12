LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teachers aide was taken into custody after being reported for acting inappropriately with children, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were dispatched on June 2 to Akers Elementary School at 968 Constellation Drive regarding an instructional aide at the school acting inappropriately with children.

Sheriff’s detectives identified the teacher aide as Alton Mckneely.

Detectives say Mckneely has been inappropriately touching an 8-year-old female student at the school. During the investigation, detectives determined that Mckneely acted inappropriately with other students as well.

According to deputies, Mckneely was taken into custody without incident at his home.

Sheriff’s detectives say that they seized several laptops, external hard drivers, and other items after issuing a search warrant at his home.

Deputies encourage anyone with more information regarding the case to contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 852-4627.