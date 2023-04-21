KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was airlifted to a hospital early Sunday morning after crashing into a parked car following a pursuit in Hanford, according to the King’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say about 12:50 a.m. they were on a traffic enforcement stop on Hanford Armona Road just east of 17th Avenue when they heard squealing tires.

Authorities looked over and say they saw a white Lexus drive south through the intersection without stopping at a four-way stop.

Officials got into their vehicle and after catching up to the Lexus, the driver pulled off to the side with its lights off, in an effort to trick them into driving past.

After parking behind the Lexus, before the deputy could approach the car, deputies say the driver later identified as Jorge Penuelas rolled down his window and peered at the deputy through the side mirror. Penuelas suddenly took off at a high rate of speed.

Authorities then engaged in a pursuit that made its way to eastbound Highway 198. The deputy drove at 130 mph, yet the Lexus was still pulling away.

After Penuelas exited on the 14th Avenue off-ramp, sheriff’s deputies say they lost sight of the car and ended the pursuit. Shortly after, a witness waved down the deputy and told him the Lexus got back onto the highway from 14th Avenue.

King’s County Dispatch was then notified of a traffic accident near the Lyn Street apartments in the 13000 block of Lyn Street in Armona. When authorities arrived, they say it appeared Penuelas had lost control of the Lexus, drove through the fence onto Lyn Street, and crashed into a parked car.

Penuelas was injured in the crash and was airlifted to a local hospital, according to officials. CHP was then called over to take over the investigation.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has forwarded the case to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution and the KCSO is asked that Penuelas be charged with felony evading and various other charges.