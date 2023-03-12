LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE)- A known felon was shot by deputies after he reportedly shot at them first Saturday night, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the call began just after 10:00 p.m. when the department received word of a man brandishing a handgun at a driver of a pickup truck in a parking structure at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort Saturday night.

They also say they were able to respond quickly as they were already on the property working a special event at the venue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was when the suspect, 37-year-old Timothy Jeff Jr. of Lemoore, saw the deputy approaching him he began running toward the casino.

Investigators say as Jeff was running forward in an eastern direction, he was firing his .32 caliber H&R magnum behind him, in the deputy’s direction.

They also say when he got to the intersection of 17th and Jersey Avenues, there was a car with one person inside stopped at the stop sign.

Jeff, deputies say, used that person’s car to take cover when two additional deputies arrived at the scene and shot at him.

They say he was struck three times on his extremities.

He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

None of the deputies, nor were any bystanders, injured from the gunfire investigators say.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case and says Jeff will likely face charges of suspicion of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges.