KCSO K9 Bluz helps deputies find suspect hiding underneath floor in mobile home

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 Deputy with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies arrest a man found hiding underneath the floor of a mobile home on Monday, according to Kings County Sheriff officials.

Just after 2:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Fremont Avenue in Lemoore to investigate a trespassing.

Deputies say the owner of the property told officials a mobile home that sits on his property has been vacant for the past two years but that he regularly checks on the property.

Authorities say, but when the owner went to check on the property on Monday he noticed a black Chrysler 300 and a green 2012 Kawasaki Ninja in the driveway of the mobile home.

When deputies arrived on scene, officials say they began knocking on the windows and doors of the home, asking anyone inside to leave the residence.

According to authorities, initially, nobody responded, but after several minutes and multiple announcements, a woman named Eileen Malicsi came outside, telling officials she was asleep and that no one else was inside the home.

KCSO K9 Bluz (Photo Courtesy KCSO)

Arthur Madrid (Photo Courtesy KCSO)

Eileen Malicsi (Photo Courtesy KCSO)

Kings County Sheriff officials say deputies then began searching the home with K9 Bluz to make sure no one else was inside.

During the search, authorities say Bluz alerted deputies to an area located between the couch and the wall and began pawing at the carpet.

Deputies say as the carpet began to peel back, a man’s voice could be heard from underneath the floor.

Officials say Bluz kept pawing at the area until part of the floor caved in and revealed a small square cut out that lead underneath the mobile home.

According to deputies, a man named Arthur Madrid crawled out of the space after announcing to officials that he “gives up” and would “come out” of hiding.

While investigating the incident, detectives say they determined that Malicsi had five Kings County warrants that had been issued for her arrest and that Madrid was a convicted felon.

During an interview, officials say the two said a mutual friend had shown them the property and allowed them to stay there. Officials say they had been living in the mobile home for about two weeks.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says while searching the residence, three rounds of .233 Remington rounds were located and that Madrid admitted he had found the ammunition and was planning to dispose of it.

The two were booked into the Kings County Jail with Malicsi’s bail set at $65,000 and Madrid’s at $25,000, according to officials.

Authorities say Malicsi was booked for her five outstanding warrants and for trespassing, while Madrid was taken in on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.