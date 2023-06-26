KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A citation was issued to an employee from a retail location for selling tobacco to a minor during a decoy program operation, says the Kings County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Deputies say the minor decoy program uses supervised individuals under the age of 20 that will try to purchase tobacco products from local retailers.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says they visited 16 retail establishments, and the minor decoy was denied tobacco at each one. However, deputies state there was one location that did sell tobacco to the minor decoy.

Sheriff’s officials say they issued a citation to the employee of the business for selling tobacco to a minor.