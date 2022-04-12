KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was taken into custody after he was pursued by deputies, resisted arrest, and had to have a K9 unit used against him, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

On Sunday, at about 9:00 p.m. in the area of Kent and 14th Avenues, a deputy was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle with multiple mechanical violations, according to KSCO.

When the deputy was behind the vehicle, he says he saw the car swerving in a way that is indicative of someone driving under the influence.

The driver of the car, who authorities later identified as Leonard Jeff, refused to pull over and sped away at speeds as high as 90 mph, according to authorities. The deputy chased Jeff for several miles and he reportedly continued to swerve across the road, even forcing an oncoming car off the road at one point, according to officials.

As the pursuit continued, officials say the Lemore Police Department used “Stop Sticks” that deflated the tires of Jeff’s vehicle.

When Jeff came to a stop on the 19th Avenue overpass above highway 198, deputies say they were concerned that Jeff would continue to drive towards neighborhoods in the nearby area. Deputies say they were able to park in front of Jeff to prevent him from driving forward.

A Kings County K9 Unit gave commands for Jeff to get out of his vehicle, but Jeff refused according to officials. K9 Bluz was used to help take Jeff into custody, but Jeff continued to resist arrest and began punching K9 Bluz at one point, according to officials.

Officials say another deputy was able to use the stun feature of his Taser which caused Jeff to give up. After that deputies say they were able to get Jeff into handcuffs.

Jeff was booked on charges of evading while driving against traffic, evading with willful disregard, assault on a police animal, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.