MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market.

Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.

CHP Officers had their K9 “Beny” smell the car for drugs. CHP says Beny alerted officers that there were drugs in the car.

When officers searched the car officials say they found $108,000 in heat-sealed packages. Investigators believe the suspects were on their way to purchase a large amount of black-market marijuana.

The currency was seized by officers at the scene.