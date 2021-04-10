K9 officer sniffs out dozens of pounds of illegal drugs during traffic stop in Merced

K9 Officer Beny helped officers uncover dozens of pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. (Photo: CHP – Merced)

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer helped uncover several pounds of illegal drugs stashed inside of an SUV, during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the drug bust happened after officers pulled over a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe which had windows that were “too darkly tinted.”

The California Highway Patrol says dozens of pounds of meth was found stashed inside of an SUV’s subwoofers during a traffic stop in Merced. (Photo: CHP – Merced)

During the traffic stop, the officer says he noticed a couple of things that led him to believe the driver could possibly be engaged in some sort of criminal activity.

The officer decided to call in K9 Officer Beny to have him take a sniff around the SUV.

During the search, the CHP says Beny ended up giving a positive alert to the smell of illegal drugs.

Officers took a closer look through the SUV, and say they found 35 pounds of crystal meth stuffed inside a large speaker box in the rear cargo area.

Officers found several pounds of fentanyl stuffed into a nitrous oxide bottle during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. (Photo: CHP – Merced)

The CHP says a nitrous oxide bottle filled with seven pounds of fentanyl was also found in the SUV, along with another pound in the rear quarter panel.

Two people inside of the SUV were arrested on charges related to packaging illegal drugs with the intent to resell them.