MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer helped uncover dozens of suspected fentanyl-laced pills during a traffic stop in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the drug bust was made after an officer pulled over a car for having windows that were tinted too dark.

During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in some type of criminal activity. The officer decided to call K9 Officer Bruce and his handler out to the scene.

As K9 Officer Bruce was sniffing around the car, officials say he ended up alerting officers after picking up the smell of narcotics.

Officers searched through the car and say they found 26 pounds of pills suspected to contain fentanyl stashed behind the lining of the trunk, along with an open bar of soap.

“We can’t confirm this was used as an attempt to mask the odor but when Bruce’s nose knows, there is nothing that will stop him,” the California Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post about the arrest.

The driver was arrested on charges related to transporting narcotics and possession of narcotics for sale.