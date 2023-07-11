CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Corcoran man has been arrested after allegedly committing a series of crimes – including assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, July 8, at approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies assisted the Corcoran Police Department in searching for Angel Quintero in the 1100 block of Jepsen Avenue in Corcoran.

Officials say Angel had run from Corcoran police officers and was wanted for using a knife during an assault.

The Kings County Air Unit began searching the area and spotted Quintero hiding in the backyard of a residence, however, he refused to exit the backyard and give up.

Deputies say as they neared Angel’s hiding spot, they told Quintero to give up and come out. Quintero refused and turned his body away from them and K-9 Willie was deployed.

K-9 Willie, Kings County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say K-9 Willie located Angel, bit him on the forearm and pulled him from his hiding place. Deputies were then able to place Angel in handcuffs.

Quintero was treated at a local area hospital for his injuries and was booked into the Kings County Jail.

Officials say his charges included resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, spousal abuse, and elder abuse. His bail is set at $155,000.