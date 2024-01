FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30s was arrested after he fled from officers in southwest Fresno Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 8:30 a.m. officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Thorne and Atchison avenues. According to police, the driver fled on foot into a backyard.

Police say he refused to comply with officers and he was taken into custody with the help of a K-9.