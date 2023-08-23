HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with warrants was arrested with the help of a K-9 and helicopter after fleeing from deputies Friday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on August 18 around 3 p.m. they responded to a home in the 8400 block of Lacey Boulevard to investigate a suspect with a warrant. The deputy was informed that 39-year-old Vidal Lozano Jr. was in the backyard.

As authorities arrived on the scene, they say Vidal fled running toward a nearby orchard but was spotted and tracked after the Kings County Air Support Unit (Air1) was deployed. Air1 reported to deputies Vidal was hiding under trees and switched the red shirt he was wearing to a white one.

Deputies say as they set up a perimeter, Vidal climbed into a tree in an attempt to hide. Air1 tracked the tree as K-9 Willie was being deployed. Once K-9 Willie made his presence known, Vidal surrendered.

Officials say Vidal had a no-bail warrant for violation of parole and a Kings County warrant with a $5,000 bail for possession of a controlled substance. Vidal was on parole for domestic violence after being sentenced to four years in prison in 2021. He also had prior convictions for three domestic violence incidents, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, DUI, and vandalism.

In the end, the sheriff’s office says Vidal was booked under suspicion of resisting arrest, his $5,000 Kings County warrant, and his no-bail parole warrant.