Juvenile stabbed multiple times during fight in Lemoore, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times during a fight on Thursday, according to Lemoore police officials.

Just after 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Fox Street regarding a physical fight. Upon arrival, police saw the fight still in progress and separated the involved parties.

According to officials, police learned that one of the juveniles in the fight had been stabbed multiple times.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries. Officials say he was later released.

Detectives responding to the scene say a juvenile suspect was arrested and booked at the Kings County Juvenile Center for assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lemoore Police Department at (559) 924-5333.