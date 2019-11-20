Jury to decide if the killing of Exeter Police officer was murder

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – After close to two months, a south Valley jury has started deliberations for Erika Sandoval’s trial for the death of her ex-husband.

Sandoval, 33-years-old, admitted to killing Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green back on Feb. 6, 2015.

Green was found shot dead in his bathroom after a coworker went to check on him after he did not show up for his shift.

Sandoval’s Attorney Dan Chambers argued over the course of several weeks that his client snapped and acted impulsively.

Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos disagreed.

He argued Sandoval waited in Green’s home with an intent to murder her ex-husband.

Now is up to the jury to decide whether or not it was murder lying in wait or voluntary manslaughter.

If convicted of murder lying in wait, the death penalty is a potential sentence.

