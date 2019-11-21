Jury starts deliberations in the murder trial of an Exeter Police officer

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Erika Sandoval, a woman who has already admitted to killing an Exeter Police Officer.

The jury has been tasked with deciding whether her crime was manslaughter or murder.

They spent all day on Wednesday sifting through evidence and testimony from the last two months. Sandoval, who is now 33-years-old, is now waiting to hear her fate.

“She is a mess,” said Sandoval’s attorney Dan Chambers. “She is a ball of emotions, both good and bad depending on the minute.”

Sandoval is on trial for the 2015 death of her ex-husband Daniel Green. Midway through the case, tears filled her eyes as she was demanded to look at the coroner’s photos of Green.

“It’s right there, look at it,” said the prosecutor David Alavezos.

Sandoval testified that on Feb. 6, 2015, she broke into Green’s home, shot and killed him. She claimed she snapped after seeing inappropriate photos in a safe within his home, which made her fear for their 2-year-old son. No photos were ever entered into evidence.

“I don’t know if they were ever found,” said Sandoval as she was questioned about the photos. “But, yes, there were pictures there.”

Later, Alavezos told the jury that Sandoval is a pathological liar who killed her ex husband after seeing a photo of him with a new girlfriend.

Alavezos said the evidence included over 120 calls to Green three days prior to his death, a sticky note with the girlfriend’s name in Sandoval’s purse, and an audio recording from her original confession proving his case.

