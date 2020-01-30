Jury recommends death sentence for Reedley man convicted in 2015 double murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hernan Rodriguez (Courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia jury recommended Wednesday that a Reedley man be put to death for the 2015 double murder of two men in a Dinuba orchard, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Hernan Rodriguez, 29, approached coworkers at a plum orchard off Avenue 400 and Road 74 in Dinuba on May 20, 2015, during lunch and used a highly modified, sawed-off 9mm semi-automatic rifle wrapped in duct tape, and fired seven rounds in rapid succession at six men seated on the ground, spokesman Stuart Anderson said.

A 57-year-old victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, the DA’s Office said. A 65-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where he lost brain activity after a day and was taken off life support about two weeks later.

Anderson said a 60-year-old victim was shot through the stomach and arm, and miraculously survived multiple surgeries and over three months in the hospital.

Rodriguez immediately fled but was taken into custody a short time later by Dinuba Police and Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies.

A police K9 unit later found the gun in the orchard, stuck in the branches of a tree.

Rodriguez’s trial began on October 28, 2019 at the Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia and the jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder on January 8, 2020, Anderson said.

The conviction included the special circumstance of multiple murders and the use of a firearm, three counts of attempted murder with the use of a firearm with the special allegation of great bodily injury, and felon in possession of a firearm, he added.

The DA’s Office said Rodriguez possesses a 2008 strike for street terrorism in Fresno County. He is slated to be sentenced on April 17.

“The jury’s recommendation of death is still legal in California. Voters have continually shown their support of this penalty, including those here in our county,” said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward. “The victims, in this case, were hard-working grandfathers who provided for their families in more ways than one. That their lives ended in an act of workplace violence is a tragedy. We will fully encourage the court to confirm the jury’s recommendation at sentencing.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.