TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to the public about a jury duty scam going around.

Deputies say dispatch receives several calls a week regarding fraud and the latest phone scam is aimed at jury duty.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will never call residents and ask them to pay a fine over the phone or ask for any banking info or for payments by pre-paid cards for any reason.

Deputies also say they do not serve arrest warrants over the phone.

If there’s a warrant for your arrest, deputies say they will knock on your door.

If someone calls representing themselves as the Sheriff’s Office and asks for any kind of monetary payment, deputies say residents should hang up the phone immediately.