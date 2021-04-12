Joyrider steals Amazon van after driver leaves it running outside Fresno warehouse, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he stole an Amazon van in Fresno, crashed it, and then attempted to commandeer another vehicle.

At around 7 p.m., officers learned that an Amazon van had just been stolen from the company’s warehouse on Cedar and Florence avenues.

Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes says an employee left the van running in the parking lot when the suspect jumped in and took off. Officers were able to use the tracking system inside the van to track it down Highway 41 – before it left at Shields Avenue and made its way down to Blackstone Avenue.

After stopping at a red light, police say the man tried to maneuver his way through traffic after noticing several officers behind him. The suspect was unsuccessful and ended up crashing into another car in the intersection at a low rate of speed.

Lt. Reyes says the man got out of the van and ran across six lanes of traffic before pulling out a gun and forcing his way into the passenger seat of another car. Once inside, the suspect threatened to kill the driver if he didn’t help him escape from officers.

Since traffic in the area was so backed up, the driver was only able to move a couple of inches. Officers were able to reach the car right before it could take off and placed the man under arrest.

Officers believe the man was under the influence of a drug at the time. He was later taken to a local hospital. The suspect is yet to be officially identified.