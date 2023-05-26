FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers made a statement Friday against organized crime, mostly in the City of Parlier.

Titled Operation Broken Bounds was a 100-day undercover operation focused on dismantling Norteño Gang operations in Fresno County.

“We arrested 34 individuals, we seized 64 guns, approximately one pound of cocaine, over seven pounds of methamphetamine, over 1.5 pounds of fentanyl,” said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

26 of those arrests came Thursday, with over 700 agents from 18 different law enforcement agencies.

They served 55 search warrants in parts of Fresno and Tulare counties, as well as the cities of Parlier, Reedley, and Kingsburg.

“12 individuals were arrested for carjacking, three for home invasion, five for conspiracy to commit murder and other felony crimes. Three were arrested for homicide, two for ag thefts, and three additional individuals were arrested for robbery and extortion,” said Sheriff Zanoni.

Included in those arrested for homicide is 26-year-old Francisco Munoz, who is charged with the first-degree murder of 52-year-old Silvano Mendoza.

Authorities say Munoz shot Mendoza in Parlier, as he was on his way to work with a group of co-workers in June of 2021.

And while no suspect has been named in the death of 16-year-old Ricardo Chavana, who was shot through his bedroom window in Parlier in February of 2022, authorities believe one of these individuals is responsible.

“It just goes to show the violence that these individuals committed upon residents and people in the community of Parlier, people in the surrounding cities of Reedley, Kingsburg,” said Zanoni.

13 of those arrested were hit with a wide range of federal charges; the 97-page criminal complaint detailing everything from tapped phone conversations, exchanged messages, and detailed surveillance.

“The federal charges in the complaint include conspiracy and attempt to murder rival gang members to further the nuestra familia and Norteño racketeering enterprise,” said Kirk Sherriff, Chief of Fresno’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Of those federally charged, is the believed leader of the Fresno County Norteño Gang, Victor Zermeno, as well as other key pillars of the gang’s operations.

“They felt like no one was gonna hold them accountable, no one was gonna stop them. Did we get everybody? No, we didn’t. But the communities are safer, these gang members are now looking over their shoulders, and they’re wondering when we’re coming for them,” said Zanoni.

Sheriff Zanoni says additional federal charges could come in the days ahead.