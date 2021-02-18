Jill Cox released from Fresno County jail on $0 dollar bail

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Jill Cox, first arrested on Feb. 4 on felony charges of conspiracy of ongoing sexual abuse of a child, was released from jail on ‘zero-dollar bail’ Thursday morning according to jail records.

Sheriff’s department officials are investigating how Cox qualified for ‘zero-dollar bail.’

Initially, Cox posted bond and bailed out of jail on Feb. 5 before being rearrested at her home in the area of 1400 E. Princeton Ave., said spokesman Tony Botti. She was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of aiding and abetting a known felon and conspiracy to help a prohibited person possess firearms and ammunition.

Detectives served a search warrant at the house on Princeton Avenue on Feb. 4, where Jill Cox lived with her husband Brent, along with his girlfriend Botti said. The three of them had an open relationship.

Brent was first arrested on Feb. 3 as part of the detective’s extensive investigation.

Officials said they had received information that Brent had committed sexual acts with a child, Botti said. The investigation found that he had been manipulating the victim for months, grooming her so he could take advantage of her sexually.

Detectives said they found evidence confirming multiple sexual acts had taken place over the course of several months. Further investigation showed that Jill was complicit in acts between Brent and the victim.

Following the search of the suspects’ home on Feb 4, officials uncovered new evidence being stored at a separate location, Botti said. This included guns and electronic devices. Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force have conducted forensic tests on the electronics, which revealed the manufacturing of child pornography.

Brent is currently in jail facing multiple felony charges related to the sexual assault of a minor and intimidating or dissuading a victim, officials reported.

Botti said the victim was rescued early in the investigation and is in a safe place. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on the suspects, in this case, is urged to contact Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144 or through CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.