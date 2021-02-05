Jill Cox bails out; arrested on sex abuse conspiracy charge involving 12-year-old

Jill Cox, 36

Jill Cox, 36 (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The wife of Brent Cox, who was arrested on sex abuse charges against a 12-year-old in Fresno, has bailed out of Fresno County Jail, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, 36-year-old Jill Cox was arrested on charges of conspiracy of ongoing sexual abuse of a child. It followed the arrest of her husband, 41-year-old Brent Cox, the day before on multiple sexual abuse charges. The victim’s mother was also arrested the same day.

Investigators described the three suspects as being in a relationship with each other.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Jill Cox bailed out around 4 p.m. Friday. Her husband remains booked inside Fresno County Jail.

