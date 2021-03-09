Jewelry thief hits Fashion Fair kiosk, majority of stolen goods recovered in parking lot, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A man in all dark clothing stole jewelry from a kiosk inside Fresno’s Fashion Fair mall Tuesday evening, but dropped the majority of it in the parking lot while fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police say the suspect approached a jewelry kiosk inside the mall, kicked the glass display case, and stole jewelry before running away. Officers were able to recover much of the stolen product outside.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police confirm there were no shots fired and no gun displayed during the incident. Officers are yet to announce any arrests.