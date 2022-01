Tulare, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police say they arrested a pair of jewelry theft suspects on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested in connection to a theft that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Joyeria Del Valle Jewelry Store on the 500 block of W. Bardsley Ave. in Tulare.

Police say they have identified the suspects as Cedric Burrell and Tiffany Kish.

Police also say they are investigating additional leads and the investigation is ongoing.