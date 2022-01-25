Jail time for man who fractured Save Mart employee’s skull, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after he grabbed a grocery store employee by the neck and head and threw him to the ground while attempting to steal from the store earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say Koby Foster and a woman entered the Save Mart store near West and Ashlan avenues on Jan. 7 at around 5:00 p.m. and chose some merchandise. Foster and the woman attempted to leave the store without paying, and the security system in the shopping cart locked the wheels when the cart exited the store.

An employee who was collecting shopping carts in the parking lot intervened by grabbing the shopping cart to prevent the theft.

Police say Foster grabbed the employee by the neck and head, threw him to the ground and taunted the victim and other employees. Foster then punched the victim repeatedly, causing the victim to fall backward as the woman took items from the cart and left the scene.

The victim sustained severe injuries, including loss of consciousness, a fractured skull, and internal brain bleeding. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Koby Foster and the woman were arrested on Monday and booked into the Fresno County Jail. The identity of the woman is not being released at this time, according to police.