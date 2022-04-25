FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis man has been sentenced to years in jail after police say he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of mail, the US Department of Justice announced Monday.

Randall McKinney, 33 of Clovis, was sentenced to four years and three months for possession of stolen mail and possession of a counterfeit postal key, officials from the DOJ said Monday.

Court documents say that McKinney admits to having broken into anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 mailboxes between April and October of 2021, using the counterfeit postal key for many of the incidents. On Aug. 17, officers caught McKinney stealing mail in Clovis. When arrested, investigators say he had checks, credit cards, and what DOJ officials call “device-making equipment.”

McKinney caused the loss of more than $150,000 and has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 in restitution to the victims, DOJ officials say.