TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Ivanhoe was arrested after reports of threats were made to a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, officials say.

According to authorities, over the weekend a Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy received death threats on his Sheriff’s Office email account.

During their investigation, Detectives say they determined 29-year-old Damien Gruenberg of Ivanhoe was responsible for sending the emails. He was tracked down and arrested at his home.

Officials say at the time of his arrest, Gruenberg was armed with an unserialized pistol (ghost gun) and had an AR-15 within his reach. The AR-15 was also a “ghost gun” and was loaded with a 60-round magazine.

Detectives say they served a warrant at Gruenberg’s home and found numerous high-capacity magazines with armor-piercing ammunition, body armor, firearm manufacturing “jigs” and multiple computers.

According to officials, Gruenberg is already prohibited from having guns due to a previous criminal conviction. He was booked at the Adult Pre-trial Facility for Terrorist Threats and numerous firearm-related felonies.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Tyson or Sergeant Daniel Balderas with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.