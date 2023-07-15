FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – “If we didn’t stop him, he would’ve kept going,” said Zavia Barlow who was rear-ended in what police say was a DUI crash in Fresno on Saturday.

Barlow says she and her boyfriend were stopped at a stoplight around 7:00 p.m. on Ashlan Avenue before Highway 168 when a truck hauling a trailer hit them from behind.

Barlow says the truck attempted to drive off – but she and surrounding witnesses blocked the car from the front and back.

Fresno Police officers soon arrived at the scene and took control of the situation. They confirmed that the incident was a DUI traffic collision with no injuries.

Barlow went on to say how shaken up they were from the crash and how lucky they were to have witnesses come to their aid.

“We could’ve just lost our lives… [we’re] very blessed because they didn’t have to stop and wait, but they did and I’m very happy for that,” she said.

Barlow speaks from a place of concern when she tells drivers not to drink and drive.

“Do not drink and drive because we could’ve just got our life taken, it’s very serious.”