‘It’s easy for them’: Sheriff’s Office says this man was selling vape products to kids

DINUBA, California (KGPE) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested for selling marijuana to minors after a decoy was used to catch him in the act, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruben Dominguez of Dinuba was booked into Fresno County Jail on Monday on two charges of selling marijuana to minors and one of evading a police officer.

Deputies say Dominguez was using social media to illegally sell marijuana to minors. The THC flavored pods were marketed under the name STIIIZY.

“Kids who can’t get their hands on that kind of stuff, being able to go online through social media. It’s easy for them they don’t have to go to a store and show their ID,” Tony Botti the sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Botti said a tip from the public started the three month investigation, but detectives believe Dominguez had been selling the products much longer and used popular networking sites to set up meeting spots.

Detectives say they used a minor decoy to meet Dominguez and purchase some of the pods. Dominguez was then arrested when the transaction was complete.

“We just want to obviously put a stop to somebody like him, and for others out there who are either doing this or thinking of doing it to know that we’re watching,” Botti said.

He said the investigation was possible thanks to the Department of Justice’s Tobacco Grant program. The Sheriff’s Office was awarded $552,000 to combat the illegal sale of cigarettes, vape products and other tabacco products to minors.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.