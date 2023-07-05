FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the man killed in a Wednesday morning shooting as 29-year-old Romero Mendoza Jr.

Police responded to the 3500 block of East Iowa Avenue after a 20-shot ShotSpotter alert just after 2:30 a.m.

The technology was able to distinguish the gunshots from the familiar sounds of fireworks for Independence Day celebrations.

“We did have a number of parties, a number of gatherings, folks that were out. As a matter of fact, some of the persons that we contacted thought that the 20-shot ShotSpotter was fireworks,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes, with the Fresno Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old Mendoza, struck several times in the upper body.

They performed life-saving measures on him before he was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he would later die.

Lt. Cervantes says the death of the 29-year-old was not a random act of violence.

“We have determined that Mr. Mendoza was in fact targeted as a result of this particular homicide investigation. Nobody that we have contacted thus far has specifically witnessed this incident,” he said.

Investigators revealed Mendoza has a very limited criminal history, and that they do not have a current motive.

Mendoza was part of the homeless community, as officials say he was living in an alleyway near his family’s home in the area.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s unfortunate. And well quite frankly, it’s just unacceptable behavior. And this is why our unit is summoned to come out and find those persons that are responsible,” said Cervantes.

A pistol was believed to be the weapon used in the homicide, but with such a high number of rounds fired, investigators won’t rule out the possibility multiple guns were used, or that there could be multiple shooters.

Some of those stray rounds even hit a nearby residence.

“It was a byproduct of someone firing 20 apparent rounds. We didn’t locate where all 20 rounds went so, we are very lucky we don’t have other individuals that were struck by gunfire,” said Cervantes.

Fresno Police Department is continuing to search for a suspect in this case and is asking for the public’s help.

They say if you have any information or video surveillance you think could aid in the investigation, to contact them at (559) 621-7000.