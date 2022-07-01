PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Italian man was arrested in Parlier on Friday after he was seen attempting to install a skimmer on an ATM in the city, according to police.

Officers say the man, identified as 55-year-old Mario Bertoni of Italy, was seen around 6:40 a.m. trying to install the skimmer device, used to access bank card information, to an ATM at the Bank of the West located at 510 J Street.

According to police, Bertoni was booked into the Fresno County Jail but later cited and released due to federal rules on overcrowding.