‘It was really scary’: Machete attack witness describes what led to the suspect being shot dead

HANFORD, California (KGPE) – A man who allegedly attacked three other with a machete was shot dead by a deputy early Tuesday, according to King’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 26-year-old suspect Dominque Antwon Anderson advanced aggressively toward deputies.

One deputy gave verbal commands to stop, but the suspect didn’t stop. The deputy fired shots hitting him.

“Aggressive, erratic,” said King’s County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Mark Bevens. “He tried to kill three people this morning. Tried to kill three people, before he tried to kill the police this morning.”

Dispatch received the initial call around 8 a.m. from First Place and Houston Avenue in Hanford. Within a matter of minutes, Bevens said his office got more calls where there were reports of people being attacked.

“I know at least one of them was hit in the head,” said Bevens. “I saw that one and he had very severe injuries.”

When they arrived, deputies say they asked the suspect to put down the knife but he would not comply, forcing them to shoot.

“He continued to advance on the officer,” said Bevens. “In fact, after being shot the first time, he continued to advance the officers again with the machete.”

A witness told our station that the man with the machete was the brother of one of the victims who was attacked.

Neighbor Irma Verdugo initially thought the shots were fireworks, but once she stepped outside to see crime scene tape and sires she knew something went wrong.

“It was really scary, it was very scary,” said Verdugo. “It is horrible, it is horrible. I heard he went at the policeman with the machete too.”

The victims, who have not been officially identified, were taken to the hospital. Officers will not confirm if the victims and the suspect knew each other but our station was told by a witness that all of the people involved were living together on a vacant home on the block.

